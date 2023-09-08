5 features we liked on the new Tata Nexon Facelift

We recently drove the new Tata Nexon facelift and came back impressed with all the improvements on the subcompact SUV
The Tata Nexon facelift not only looks new but also gets an extensively revamped interior, along with feature and tech upgrades
Here are 5 features that we really liked on the new Tata Nexon facelift
1. The Nexon facelift gets an all-new 10.25-inch digital console. The unit can also display navigation similar to luxury cars, a segment-first feature
2. The new two-spoke steering wheel looks upmarket and gets an illuminated logo, which is a world-first
3. The passenger seat is now height adjustable and the front seat gets ventilation, both of which are great additions to the subcompact SUV
4. The Nexon facelift finally gets remote engine start/stop and remote AC from the Nexon EV, bringing additional convenience to users
5. The DCT petrol combination works great with the automatic transmission offering slick shifts. The paddle shifters add a fun quotient to the driving experience
The Nexon facelift also impresses with its JBL sound system, air purifier, wireless charging, LED lighting with the signature coming and going sequences, and the new purple shade