2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is here. Check out the price

Royal Enfield has launched the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition in Indian market.

It is priced at 4.25 lakh ex-showroom and will be limited to just 25 units

The owners will be chosen through a lucky draw at Motoverse.

Royal Enfield will not be making the production-spec Shotgun 650 in this colour scheme.

The deliveries of the Shotgun 650 starts in January 2024.

The Shotgun 650 is a bobber with a removable pillion seat.

It comes with different set of ergonomics when compared to the Super Meteor 650

The handlebar is lower and the footpegs are more centre set. There is a new set of exhaust pipes on offer as well.
