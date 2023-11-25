2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is here. Check out the price

Royal Enfield has launched the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition in Indian market.
It is priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom and will be limited to just 25 units
The owners will be chosen through a lucky draw at Motoverse.
Royal Enfield will not be making the production-spec Shotgun 650 in this colour scheme.
The deliveries of the Shotgun 650 starts in January 2024.
The Shotgun 650 is a bobber with a removable pillion seat.
It comes with different set of ergonomics when compared to the Super Meteor 650
The handlebar is lower and the footpegs are more centre set. There is a new set of exhaust pipes on offer as well.