2024 Range Rover Evoque comes loaded with features, subtle styling updates

Land Rover has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Range Rover Evoque
It arrives with subtle exterior revisions and major cabin upgrades
There's a new mesh-style grille that gets slim rectangle pattern instead of the hexagonal shape
The headlamp design remains the same but now it gets new Pixel 1 LED lights
New alloy wheels up to 21-inch sizes are available
Inside, there's a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a curved display
The Evoque also sports a redesigned gear-shift stalk
One can also opt for 3D surround sound and Cabin Air Purification Plus system
There are four engine options on offer including both petrol and diesel hybrids