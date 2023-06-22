2024 Range Rover Evoque comes loaded with features, subtle styling updates

Published Jun 22, 2023

Land Rover has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Range Rover Evoque 

It arrives with subtle exterior revisions and major cabin upgrades

There's a new mesh-style grille that gets slim rectangle pattern instead of the hexagonal shape

 The headlamp design remains the same but now it gets new Pixel 1 LED lights

New alloy wheels up to 21-inch sizes are available

Inside, there's a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a curved display

The Evoque also sports a redesigned gear-shift stalk

One can also opt for 3D surround sound and Cabin Air Purification Plus system

There are four engine options on offer including both petrol and diesel hybrids
