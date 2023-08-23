2024 KTM 125 Duke is here. Check it out

KTM has unveiled the 2024 125 Duke in the global market.
KTM has redone the entire styling of the 2024 125 Duke.
But there are no changes to the engine
The 124.9cc, liquid-cooled engine produces 14.7 bhp and 11 Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle now gets a new steel trellis frame and pressure die-cast aluminium sub-frame.
There is a new curved swingarm and an off-set monoshock.
The alloy wheels are now lighter because they are taken from the RC series of motorcycles.
Braking duties are done by a massive 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.
The 2024 125 Duke comes with a 5-inch TFT screen that comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well.
KTM offers cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS as standard.