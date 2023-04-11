2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 gets segment-first traction control system

2023 iteration of the Yamaha Aerox has been launched at ₹1.43 lakh
It gets a new silver colour scheme, apart from three existing ones
Biggest addition is the segment-first traction control system
The system is now fuel-compliant and is equipped with an OBD-II system
The scooter now gets hazard switch as standard
Engine remains the same 155cc Blue Core unit with Variable Valve Actuation
It is now mated to a CVT transmission
The power output from the engine is 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm
It has a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm