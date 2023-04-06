2023 World Car Awards announced. Check out the winners

The 2023 World Car Awards were announced recently and the Hyundai Motor Group dominated the night bagging four wins in six categories.
Hyundai repeated history with a second consecutive triple win as the Ioniq 6 was crowned 2023 World Car of the Year
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also took home the honour for World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year
The Lucid Air won the 2023 World Luxury of the Year title beating the BMW 7 Series and Genesis G90.
The 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award went to the Kia EV6 GT, which impressed the jury over the Toyota GR Corolla and Nissan Z.
The 2023 World Urban Car of the Year title went to the made-in-India Citroën C3 hatchback that beat the Volkswagen Taigo and ORA Funky Cat.
Hyundai Motor Company’s Executive Vice President, Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, Sangyup Lee, was honoured as the 2023 World Car Person of the Year
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 took the triple win home last year in the same categories - World Electric Vehicle, Car Design and Car of the Year.
The World Car Awards comprises a jury of 100 international automotive journalists from 32 countries who evaluate the eligible vehicles.