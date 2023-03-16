2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 goes on sale in India

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT 650 in the Indian market
The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp
There are two new blacked-out versions. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey.
The blacked-out variants comes standard with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
They also get blacked-out exhausts and engine
Royal Enfield is also offering a USB port to charge mobile devices
There is new swtich gear also which is derived from the Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield has also made the engine OBD2 compliant
There are no changes to the instrument cluster