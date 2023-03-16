2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 goes on sale in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 16, 2023

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Continental GT 650 in the Indian market

The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp

There are two new blacked-out versions. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey.

The blacked-out variants comes standard with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

They also get blacked-out exhausts and engine

Royal Enfield is also offering a USB port to charge mobile devices

There is new swtich gear also which is derived from the Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has also made the engine OBD2 compliant

There are no changes to the instrument cluster
To check out the price of the 2023 Continental GT 650
Click Here