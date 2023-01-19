Mercedes-Benz unveiled the CLA facelift

Published Jan 19, 2023

The CLA facelift is available in coupe, Shooting Brake and AMG avatars

The restyled Mercedes-Benz CLA is slated for launch later this year globally

CLA facelift gets a redesigned front fascia, rear profile and updated cabin

New Mercedes-Benz CLA gets updated LED headlamps and taillights, revised front grille and redesigned rear diffuser

The CLA gets new chrome-finished star on front grille, while the AMG variant too comes with updated radiator grille

The automaker claims that the updates incorporated to CLA facelift make it more stylish and sportier

Changes have been made inside the cabin with a host of features and sustainable elements made from recycled materials

The key update is the MBUX hyperscreen that combines a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch infotainment system

New CLA gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt electric motor, churning out higher power than before
