2023 Honda CR-V makes Europe debut. Bad news? India won't get it

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V made its debut in Europe and the popular SUV arrives with some major changes over its predecessor
The European-spec new-gen CR-V is distinctly different from the American version as well sporting a larger front grille and sleek headlamps
Changes at the rear are minimal with new internal graphics for the LED taillights
Compared to its predecessor, the new CR-V is wider, taller and longer. The SUV gets a 40.6 mm longer wheelbase, 15 mm of additional legroom and 18% more luggage capacity
The cabin gets a more premium treatment and offers better visibility that makes the SUV safer while also offering a sense of roominess to the occupants
The 2023 Honda CR-V for Europe draws power from the 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options. The SUV can run on electric energy alone for 82 km on the latter
Sadly, Honda has no plans to bring this generation of the CR-V to India anytime soon
Instead, the Japanese automaker is working on a locally developed compact SUV christened ‘Honda Elevate’ that will make its debut next month
The Honda Elevate is expected to be feature loaded and will come with pure petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options