2023 Honda Brio facelift launched in Indonesia. Take a look at the changes

Honda Cars has launched the Brio facelift in the Indonesian market bringing several upgrades to the popular hatchback
The 2023 Honda Brio facelift is offered in Standard and RS variants with the latter getting a sportier look and new features
Cosmetic updates on the Honda Brio facelift include new LED DRLs, a redesigned chrome front grille, new 14-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a redesigned front bumper
The cabin gets a new dashboard layout, revised door lining and seat upholstery, as well as a new colour scheme. The roof lining is now finished in grey
The Honda Brio RS facelift further gets several tweaks including LED headlamps, a dark chrome-finished front grille with the RS logo, LED fog lights, and a new front bumper
The 2023 Brio RS also gets smoked taillights, revised bumper and diffuser and 15-inch dark chrome alloy wheels
Other features include a new smart entry system, a new 7-inch touchscreen unit, instrument console, illumination lights, and a new ignition system
Power comes from the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission
Honda Cars India sold the Brio hatchback between 2011 and 2019. It was the brand’s most affordable model but could not garner the desired sales during its run