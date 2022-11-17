200 Kia EV6 units put on Indian roads

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers till date
The company is now planning to add to the total allocation of EV6 for 2022
It had initially planned only 100 units of EV6 for India for 2022
Kia EV6 has been brought in via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route
It was launched in June this year at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
It has been built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)
It offers a range of up to 708 km on a single charge
The EV6 comes in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD
Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers till date