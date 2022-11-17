200 Kia EV6 units put on Indian roads

Published Nov 17, 2022

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers till date

The company is now planning to add to the total allocation of EV6 for 2022

It had initially planned only 100 units of EV6 for India for 2022

Kia EV6 has been brought in via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route

It was launched in June this year at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) 

It has been built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

It offers a range of up to 708 km on a single charge

The EV6 comes in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD

Both variants get 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core
