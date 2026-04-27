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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Bike Discount Offers in Kolhapur
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kolhapur
Applicable on Go 3.4 kWh
Go 3.4 kWh
₹ 84,800
Applicable on Go
Go
₹ 74,000
Applicable on Plus
Plus
₹ 94,800
Applicable on Go
Go
₹ 74,000
Applicable on Plus
Plus
₹ 94,800
Applicable on Go 3.4 kWh
Go 3.4 kWh
₹ 84,800
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