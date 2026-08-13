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Affine Automotive Private Limited

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#1160, Whitefield Mainroad, Opp St Josephs School, Whitefield, Bangalore, Karnataka 560059, bangalore, Karnataka 560066
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+91 - 7204234576
   

Legendary Bikes (a To Z Group)

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1030/48, 27Th Main South End Road, 100 Feet Road, 9Th Block Jayanagar, Bangalore, Karnataka 560013, bangalore, Karnataka 560059
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+91 - 9606963345
   

Safina Motors

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Shop No.6, Ground Floor, #84/85, Infantry Road, Bangalore, Karnataka 560010, bangalore, Karnataka 560001
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+91 - 8277275254
   

Synergy

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The Big Market, 55/3, Ground Floor, Thimmaiah Industrial Area, Kanakapura Main Road, Doddakallasandra Urban, Bangalore, Karnataka 560100, bangalore, Karnataka 560062
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+91 - 7975949997

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