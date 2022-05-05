Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > RayZR 125 > Bike Offers in Mangalore

Yamaha Rayzr 125 Bike Discount Offers in Mangalore

Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum & 4 more..
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum
₹ 69,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc
₹ 72,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally
₹ 77,330
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 91,000
Locate Yamaha Dealers in Mangalore


   

Riderz Hanuman, Kottara, Chowki

mapicon
Misbha Complex, Kottara Chowki,kottara,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575005
phoneicon
+91 - 9900017559 , 8861633370
   

Moto World Yamaha, Thokottu

mapicon
Opt Bangera Lane, Ullala Bail Thokkotto Ulla,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575020
phoneicon
+91 - 9740189985
   

Mangalore Bikers, Attavar

mapicon
No.14-4-408/4, Opp. Keerthi Mahal,falnir Road,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575001
phoneicon
+91 - 9739998897
   

Sharief Bikes, Derebail

mapicon
16820, Ground Floor,nh 17 Kottara,dakshina Kannada,mangalore, Mangalore, Karnataka 575013

phoneicon
+91 - 9845119699

