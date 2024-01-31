Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > Bike Offers in Kozhikode
Yamaha Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Royal Motors, West Hill
Uaq Square, No-1/346/b,barrak Juction,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Thamaraseri Yamaha, Palakkutty
Nh Road, Palakutty,koduvally,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673572
Royal Motors - Naduvannur, Naduvannur
No.7/91 D, Opposite Sbi,naduvannur,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673614
Race Motors, Kunnamangalam
M.a. Complex, Near Palakkal Petrol Pump,p.o Karanthur- Kunnamangalam,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673571View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.82 Lakhs*Onwards
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75.14 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 95.22 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 76.23 *Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 86.02 *Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*Onwards