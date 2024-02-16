Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > FZS 25 > Bike Offers in Shimla
Yamaha Fzs 25 Bike Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Shimla
Revolt Motors Rv400
Bring Home Revolt RV 400 and Get Total Benefit up to Rs. 16,…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Cricket Special Edition & 1 more..
Cricket Special Edition
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
STD
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Mar
Jai Mansa Devi, Kumsu
Village Nogli, The Rampur,shimla, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 172022
Thakur Automobiles
Thakur Building Tarwi Chowk New Tottu, Shimla, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171011
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.82 Lakhs*Onwards
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75.14 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 95.22 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 76.23 *Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 86.02 *Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*Onwards