Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > FZS 25 > Bike Offers in Kozhikode
Yamaha Fzs 25 Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Ola Electric S1 Pro
Bring Home Ola Vehicle and Get 5% off up to ₹5,000 on Credit…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Gen 1 & 1 more..
Gen 1
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Gen 2
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
Royal Motors, West Hill
Uaq Square, No-1/346/b,barrak Juction,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Thamaraseri Yamaha, Palakkutty
Nh Road, Palakutty,koduvally,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673572
Royal Motors - Naduvannur, Naduvannur
No.7/91 D, Opposite Sbi,naduvannur,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673614
Race Motors, Kunnamangalam
M.a. Complex, Near Palakkal Petrol Pump,p.o Karanthur- Kunnamangalam,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673571View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.82 Lakhs*Onwards
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75.14 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 95.22 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 76.23 *Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 86.02 *Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*Onwards