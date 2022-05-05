Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > Fascino 125 > Bike Offers in Nashik
Yamaha Fascino 125 Bike Discount Offers in Nashik
Yamaha Fascino 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Nashik
Applicable on Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum & 5 more..
Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum
₹ 72,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Drum
₹ 73,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc
₹ 74,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Disc
₹ 75,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 70,000
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 76,530
Expired
Jayshree Yamaha, Mumbai Naka
Pl.3, Near Sbi Colony,mumbai Agra Road,bhabha Nagar,nashik,nashik, Nashik, Maharashtra 422011View More
Torque Motors, Tagore Nagar
Shop No. 2, Komal Plaza,nasik Pune Road,near Inox,nashik, Nashik, Maharashtra 422006
Nilesh Autoriders, Mahatma Nagar
G-101, Pks Business Bay,plot No 193/2,s.no.728/1 To 10,13b To 25a 6/2,f,plot No:489(p),near Water Tank,opp Six Sigma Hospital,mahatma Nagar,nashik, Nashik, Maharashtra 422007View More
