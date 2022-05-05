Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > Fascino 125 > Bike Offers in Kannur
Yamaha Fascino 125 Bike Discount Offers in Kannur
Yamaha Fascino 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Kannur
Applicable on Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum & 5 more..
Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum
₹ 72,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Drum
₹ 73,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc
₹ 74,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Disc
₹ 75,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 70,000
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 76,530
Expired
Pothan , Pothan Automobiles, Puzhathi Housing Colony
Kl7/521a To A11a, 7/521b To B4,thana,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670012
P , P Automobiles, Thavam
Nidha Complex, Nr.railway Gate,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670301
Pothan Automobiles, Taliparamba
I X 25 A B, Alakkode Road,manna,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670141
Delmore Automotives, Peravoor
Opp. Vetenary Gov Hospital, Kottiyoor Road,peravoor,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670673
