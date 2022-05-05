Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > Fascino 125 > Bike Offers in Bangalore
Yamaha Fascino 125 Bike Discount Offers in Bangalore
Yamaha Fascino 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum & 5 more..
Yamaha Fascino 125 Drum
₹ 72,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Drum
₹ 73,030
Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc
₹ 74,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 DLX Disc
₹ 75,530
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 70,000
Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 76,530
Expired
Bangalore Wheels - Rajaji Nagar, Rajajinagar
Bbmp Khata No 25-1030. Situated In Dr Rajkumar Road, 4th Block Rajajinagar,bangalore,opp To Max Motors,bangalore, Bangalore, Karnataka 560010View More
Bangalore Wheels - Vijaynagar, Vijayanagar
51/a, Manuvana,vijayanagar,bangalore, Bangalore, Karnataka 560040
I Yamaha, K R Puram
Site No. 26, 27,28, 29,7th Main,tc Palya Signal,bidarahali Hobli Bhattarahalli Village,bangalore, Bangalore, Karnataka 560036View More
Srijaya Motors, Yelahanka New Town
1, 1st Main,a Sector,yelahanka New Town,bangalore, Bangalore, Karnataka 560064
