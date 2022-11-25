You've got to check out these cool electric cycles from Porsche

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 25, 2022

Porsche eBikes are light electric cycles featuring a sporty look

Porsche Taycan's athletic look influences the cycles' design

These electric cycles come with continental tyres that provides better grip on gravel and uneven paths

There is also a powerful Magura four-piston caliper used in the rear wheel 

This provides a perfect brake balance during deceleration

These electrical cycles come with Shimano EP-8 engine combined with 630 Wh battery

It also comes with a smartphone connector

The company also provides performance suspension fork for gentle ride

Premium disc brakes offer users optimal speed control on any terrain
