You've got to check out these cool electric cycles from Porsche

Porsche eBikes are light electric cycles featuring a sporty look
Porsche Taycan's athletic look influences the cycles' design
These electric cycles come with continental tyres that provides better grip on gravel and uneven paths
There is also a powerful Magura four-piston caliper used in the rear wheel
This provides a perfect brake balance during deceleration
These electrical cycles come with Shimano EP-8 engine combined with 630 Wh battery
It also comes with a smartphone connector
The company also provides performance suspension fork for gentle ride
Premium disc brakes offer users optimal speed control on any terrain