Your Ola e-scooters to soon get Concert mode with MoveOS 4 update

Published Apr 05, 2023

 Ola Electric is gearing up to roll out MoveOS 4 software update soon

 The EV maker has teased one of the upcoming features on the new OS

 The feature - Concert mode - uses all the light on the electric scooter to...

...dance to the tune of music played through its system

It can sync with other Ola e-scooters to create a concert like feeling

The teaser shows a number of S1 Pros creating a lighting effect

The lights create a rippling effect around them, offering a unique feeling

The OEM last year introduced Party mode feature in its MoveOS 3 update

 Concert mode is likely an advanced version of the same
Ola Electric is expected to add several other features to its latest OS update
