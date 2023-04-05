Your Ola e-scooters to soon get Concert mode with MoveOS 4 update

Ola Electric is gearing up to roll out MoveOS 4 software update soon
The EV maker has teased one of the upcoming features on the new OS
The feature - Concert mode - uses all the light on the electric scooter to...
...dance to the tune of music played through its system
It can sync with other Ola e-scooters to create a concert like feeling
The teaser shows a number of S1 Pros creating a lighting effect
The lights create a rippling effect around them, offering a unique feeling
The OEM last year introduced Party mode feature in its MoveOS 3 update
Concert mode is likely an advanced version of the same