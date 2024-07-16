Christened as MG Cyber GTS, it is essentially a hardtop version of MG Cyberster
The electric sports coupe looks like to have taken design inspiration from Porsche 911
Despite being based on the Cyberster, it has distinctive styling elements
It sports large air dams, red brake callipers
The low body and wide rear wheel arches enhance its resemblance with Porsche 911
MG has not revealed anything about the powertrain of this EV
Expect it to continue with the Cyberster's powertrain when it enters production
MG has not revealed the timeline of launch of this electric sports coupe
It has been revealed as part of the celebration of the OEM's 100 year in business