MG has unwrapped a new EV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Published Jul 16, 2024

Christened as MG Cyber GTS, it is essentially a hardtop version of MG Cyberster

The electric sports coupe looks like to have taken design inspiration from Porsche 911

Despite being based on the Cyberster, it has distinctive styling elements

It sports large air dams, red brake callipers

The low body and wide rear wheel arches enhance its resemblance with Porsche 911

MG has not revealed anything about the powertrain of this EV

Expect it to continue with the Cyberster's powertrain when it enters production

MG has not revealed the timeline of launch of this electric sports coupe

It has been revealed as part of the celebration of the OEM's 100 year in business
