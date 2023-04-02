You can travel to Goa from Mumbai in less than five hours soon

Get ready for a new national highway which will make travelling by road from Mumbai to Goa or vice-versa a breeze
New National Highway 66 will soon connect these two locations
This route is currently under construction
The highway will be operational early next year
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informs that via this route the current travel time of 11 hours will come down to four and a half hours
This route will have two tunnels in the Kashedi ghat region
The highway will go through 66 different tourist spots in the Konkan region
The construction will be carried out in 10 phases