You can now build your own Land Rover Defender 90, thanks to LEGO

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 20, 2023

Land Rover has launched new LEGO® Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90

 The toy car celebrates 75 years of the Land Rover brand

 It comes as a 2,336-piece set

 It comes with accessories for an off-road expedition

 Check product page

 Builders can create a road-ready model or customise it for adventures

The model is 32cm-long and will be available from April 1

Accessories include roof rack, raised air intake, front bumper with working winch

Other accessories include side rails and toolbox, plus traction plates for crossing mud and sand

  It also has working steering and suspension
 It gets opening doors and bonnet and a detailed interior
Click Here