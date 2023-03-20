You can now build your own Land Rover Defender 90, thanks to LEGO

Land Rover has launched new LEGO® Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90
The toy car celebrates 75 years of the Land Rover brand
It comes as a 2,336-piece set
It comes with accessories for an off-road expedition
Builders can create a road-ready model or customise it for adventures
The model is 32cm-long and will be available from April 1
Accessories include roof rack, raised air intake, front bumper with working winch
Other accessories include side rails and toolbox, plus traction plates for crossing mud and sand
It also has working steering and suspension