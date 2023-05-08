This electric naked streetfighter can now be booked oline on Flipkart
The electric bike is available for booking at ₹1,999 on Flipkart
Besides the sharp design language and cool features, the electric bike has another USP
Purists will be pleased to know that Mattr Aera comes with a 4-speed manual gearbox
This is an exciting technology for an electric bike as no other electric two-wheeler comes with manual transmission
It gets a 10 kW motor generating 13 hp of peak power
Providing juice to the electric motor is a liquid cooled 5 kWh battery pack
It gets a large fully digital display that enhances the bike's premium appeal
The electric motorcycle is claimed to run 125 km range on a single charge