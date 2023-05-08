Matter Aera is India's first manual gearbox equipped electric motorcycle

This electric naked streetfighter can now be booked oline on Flipkart

The electric bike is available for booking at 1,999 on Flipkart

Besides the sharp design language and cool features, the electric bike has another USP

Purists will be pleased to know that Mattr Aera comes with a 4-speed manual gearbox

This is an exciting technology for an electric bike as no other electric two-wheeler comes with manual transmission

It gets a 10 kW motor generating 13 hp of peak power

Providing juice to the electric motor is a liquid cooled 5 kWh battery pack

It gets a large fully digital display that enhances the bike's premium appeal

The electric motorcycle is claimed to run 125 km range on a single charge
