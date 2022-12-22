Goodbye 2022: Top 7 SUV launches of the year

1. The Mahindra Scorpio-N turned out to be an instant success with its powerful engines, revolutionary design and feature upgrades.
2. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gave us the first taste of the Strong Hybrid powertrain impressing with its performance & efficiency.
3. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also built on the new platform co-developed by Suzuki-Toyota and has been an instant success with over a six month waiting period.
4. The Jeep Meridian is an impressive off-roader that can seat seven in comfort and can actively munch miles in comfort.
5. The new-generation Hyundai Tucson is a big step-up in terms of performance, driving dynamics and features on offer and offers immense value.
6. The second generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza keeps the success formula alive with a few tweaks and lots of new features for the new-age customer.
7. Although not exactly an SUV, the Toyota Hilux is an immensely capable utility vehicle that’s renowned globally and is now on sale in India, albeit at a hefty premium.
Special Mention: The Hyundai Venue N-Line arrived with the facelift and brought an additional fun quotient to what is a fun SUV to drive.
Special Mention: The Mahindra XUV300 also received a special upgrade with the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, showcasing how fun the platform really is.