Published Dec 18, 2024

JSW MGMotor India is offering benefits on the Hector, Astor and the Gloster. 

MG Hector is being offered with benefits of up to 2.70 lakh.

The price of the Hector starts at 13.99 lakh and goes up to 22.57 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 

The Gloster is currently the flagship SUV of the brand. 

It starts at 38.80 lakh ex-showroom and is currently being offered with benefits of up to 5.50 lakh. 

The most affordable crossover that MG sells is the Astor.

It gets benefits of up to 2.70 lakh. 

The price of the crossover starts at 9.99 lakh and goes up to 18.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 

There are few discounts on MG's electric vehicles as well.  
