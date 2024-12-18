JSW MGMotor India is offering benefits on the Hector, Astor and the Gloster.
MG Hector is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.70 lakh.
The price of the Hector starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹22.57 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Gloster is currently the flagship SUV of the brand.
It starts at ₹38.80 lakh ex-showroom and is currently being offered with benefits of up to ₹5.50 lakh.
The most affordable crossover that MG sells is the Astor.
It gets benefits of up to ₹2.70 lakh.
The price of the crossover starts at ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹18.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
There are few discounts on MG's electric vehicles as well.