Yamaha MT-15: Check out colour options

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 07, 2024

Yamaha MT-15 is available in three variants - Standard, DLX and MotoGP

Here are all the colour options that Yamaha offers with the MT-15

The first colour on offer are Metallic Black. 

Then there is Dark Matte Blue 

Yamaha also introduced a new Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour scheme recently.

Cyan Storm is one of the most popular colour of MT-15

There is also a Racing Blue colour scheme available for the MT-15

Finally, there is the MotoGP edition that gets exclusive decals.

The price of the MT-15 starts at 1.68 lakh and goes up to 1.73 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
