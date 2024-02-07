Yamaha MT-15: Check out colour options

Yamaha MT-15 is available in three variants - Standard, DLX and MotoGP
Here are all the colour options that Yamaha offers with the MT-15
The first colour on offer are Metallic Black.
Then there is Dark Matte Blue
Yamaha also introduced a new Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour scheme recently.
Cyan Storm is one of the most popular colour of MT-15
There is also a Racing Blue colour scheme available for the MT-15
Finally, there is the MotoGP edition that gets exclusive decals.
The price of the MT-15 starts at ₹1.68 lakh and goes up to ₹1.73 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.