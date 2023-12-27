Yamaha MT-03: Quick review

Yamaha has finally launched the MT-03 in the Indian market. It comes through CBU route.
The motorcycle is priced at ₹4.60 lakh ex-showroom which is a bit high
The underpinnings are shared with the YZF-R3 which was also launched alongside the MT-03
The engine is very smooth and delivers power in a very linear manner. It is also quite tractable and can start building speeds even in higher gears.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which can be a bit sticky while shifting through gears. Also, there is no slipper clutch because of which there is a bit of wheel hop under aggressive downshifting.
The quality of the motorcycle is quite good. There are no panel gaps or creaking from the plastics.
The manufacturer also does not come with any fancy features. There is no Bluetooth connectivity, traction control and riding modes.
The only thing that the MT-03 gets is LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that shows vital information.
Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. The dual-channel ABS is also calibrated well.