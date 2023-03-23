XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 to feature in Indian Navy car rally

Indian Navy will organise a 25-day car rally which will features these three flagship Mahindra SUVs
The rally, covering a distance of 7,500 kms, will feature 12 Mahindra SUVs
Among the three flagship Mahindra SUVs to feature in the rally is XUV700
XUV700 will be accompanied by Mahindra's other flagship SUV Scorpio-N
The third Mahindra SUV to take part in the rally will be the XUV300 sub-compact SUV
Mahindra will deploy the turbocharged variants of the XUV300 for the rally
The rally will cover India's coastline, a length more than borders shared with China and Pakistan combined
The car rally, called Sam No Varunah, is to create awareness about Navy and Agnipath Scheme
The rally starts on March 26 from INS Netaji Subhas in Kolkata and ends at Lakhpat, Gujarat on April 19