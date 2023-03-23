XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 to feature in Indian Navy car rally

Published Mar 23, 2023

Indian Navy will organise a 25-day car rally which will features these three flagship Mahindra SUVs

The rally, covering a distance of 7,500 kms, will feature 12 Mahindra SUVs

Among the three flagship Mahindra SUVs to feature in the rally is XUV700

XUV700 will be accompanied by Mahindra's other flagship SUV Scorpio-N

The third Mahindra SUV to take part in the rally will be the XUV300 sub-compact SUV

Mahindra will deploy the turbocharged variants of the XUV300 for the rally

The rally will cover India's coastline, a length more than borders shared with China and Pakistan combined

The car rally, called Sam No Varunah, is to create awareness about Navy and Agnipath Scheme

The rally starts on March 26 from INS Netaji Subhas in Kolkata and ends at Lakhpat, Gujarat on April 19
