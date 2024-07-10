Xiaomi SU7 has made its first appearance in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 10, 2024

The pure electric sports sedan has been showcased in India as Xiaomi celebrates its 10 years in the country

While the SU7 showcases Xiaomi's automotive ambition beyond being just a smartphone giant, the EV is unlikely to come to India

Xiaomi SU7 is already on sale in Chinese market from March 2024

The electric sedan comes in two different variant options, promising up to 800 kilometre range on a single charge

Capable of running at 265 kmph top speed, the Xiaomi SU7 can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than 3 seconds

The sedan looks like it has taken design influence from Porsche Taycan EV

The LED headlamps with sweptback panels, curvy front profile all come reminding us of Porsche Taycan EV

Xiaomi has said that it has no plans to bring this EV to India, at least not in near future

However, it shows the capability of the tech giant
