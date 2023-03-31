Maserati has launched the MC20 supercar in India that will cost you a fortune
MC20 is priced in India at ₹3.69 lakh, and will take around ₹4 crore to put it on road
This is the first time that Maserati has launched the MC20 supercar in India
Under its hood, the MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox
The engine can churn out 630 hp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque
Despite a 3.0-litre engine, the MC20 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds
The Maserati supercar will offer top speed of more than 325 kmph
The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres
The supercar is available in India with RWD system