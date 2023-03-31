Would you buy this supercar for 4 crore?

Published Mar 31, 2023

Maserati has launched the MC20 supercar in India that will cost you a fortune

MC20 is priced in India at 3.69 lakh, and will take around 4 crore to put it on road

This is the first time that Maserati has launched the MC20 supercar in India

Under its hood, the MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox

The engine can churn out 630 hp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque

Despite a 3.0-litre engine, the MC20 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds

The Maserati supercar will offer top speed of more than 325 kmph

The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres

The supercar is available in India with RWD system
