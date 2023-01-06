Would you dare to travel in this driver-less bus?

Austrian firm Holon has showcased its autonomous bus at the CES 2023 event
The bus is called HOLON Mover and is aimed at being a shuttle service for public use in the times to come
The battery-powered bus has small proportions which may make it ideal for tight city spaces
Its circular head light units give it a catchy visual appeal
HOLON has no steering wheel or pedals & drives entirely on its own
CEO Marco Kollmeier tells AFP that the idea is not for the driver to nap but for the bus to be entirely capable on its own
Reports suggest that HOLON will enter production in the US in 2025
The company is also looking at finding favour among potential private customers