Would you dare to travel in this driver-less bus?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 06, 2023

Austrian firm Holon has showcased its autonomous bus at the CES 2023 event

The bus is called HOLON Mover and is aimed at being a shuttle service for public use in the times to come

The battery-powered bus has small proportions which may make it ideal for tight city spaces

Its circular head light units give it a catchy visual appeal

HOLON has no steering wheel or pedals & drives entirely on its own

CEO Marco Kollmeier tells AFP that the idea is not for the driver to nap but for the bus to be entirely capable on its own

Reports suggest that HOLON will enter production in the US in 2025

The company is also looking at finding favour among potential private customers
