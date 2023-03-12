Worried about your motorcycle getting stolen? Here's what you should do

Published Mar 12, 2023

Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists

 But it can be prevented by adopting some security measures

 Installing an anti-theft alarm is one of the most effective methods to prevent theft

Try to choose a motorcycle anti-theft alarm that sounds different from a regular car alarm

Installing a kill switch adds a layer of security to the motorcycle 

A kill switch prevents electricity from reaching spark plugs and stops the motorcycle's engine from starting

Another way is to use at least two or more locks in addition to the built-in locks 

Use handle locks, disc brake locks, ignition locks, and fork locks

Always try to lock the motorcycle to a heavy and stationary object
 Make sure not to rest the lock on the ground, as that would make breaking it easier 
