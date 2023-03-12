Worried about your motorcycle getting stolen? Here's what you should do

Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists
But it can be prevented by adopting some security measures
Installing an anti-theft alarm is one of the most effective methods to prevent theft
Try to choose a motorcycle anti-theft alarm that sounds different from a regular car alarm
Installing a kill switch adds a layer of security to the motorcycle
A kill switch prevents electricity from reaching spark plugs and stops the motorcycle's engine from starting
Another way is to use at least two or more locks in addition to the built-in locks
Use handle locks, disc brake locks, ignition locks, and fork locks
Always try to lock the motorcycle to a heavy and stationary object