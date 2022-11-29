World's oldest Bentley is back on tracks

Published Nov 29, 2022

The EXP2, which is the oldest Bentley in the world, enters the modern era

It has come back to celebrate 100 years of winning the 1922 Isle of Man TT team trophy 

This Bentley was originally constructed with a plain two-seat body

Later, the car was rebodied with dark red bodywork and aluminium bonnet

This model went down in history when Bentley's founder decided...

...to enter three '3-litre' Bentleys in the famous race in 1922

The EXP2 Bentley fought for the first place as the race continued in terrible weather conditions

Back in 1925, the model secured 21 world records in 24 hours
