World EV Day: Check out these e-scooters with removable batteries 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 07, 2023

Hero Vida V1: It comes in two variants and gets an IDC-claimed range of up to 165 km

Hero Optima CX: Its portable battery can easily be detached and charged anywhere

Okinawa i-Praise+: It gets a 3.6 kWh Lithium-ion detachable battery pack

Simple One: It houses a fixed and a removable battery with a total capacity of 5 kWh 

Bounce Infinity: It became the first e-scooter in the country to be sold with battery as an optional element

Ampere Magnus EX: It gets a lightweight and portable advanced lithium-ion battery

BattRE Storie: It offers a range of up to 132-km on a single charge

iVOOMi JeetX: It gets a certified range of  110-km per charge

Raft Indus Pro: It gets a claimed range of up to 110-km per charge
BGauss C12i: It gets a claimed ARAI range of up to 85-km per charge
Click Here