Will Volkswagen dethrone Tesla in the EV world?

Volkswagen started its electrification journey a few back and since then...
...EVs from its own banner have been gaining immense traction
Volkswagen, in the first half of this year, noted an increase of 27 per cent in the deliveries of EVs
Volkswagen delivered 2,17,100 EVs compared to 1,70,900 EVs last year
Volkswagen is aiming to double the sales of its ID electric vehicle in China in coming days
The auto major has also committed to produce EVs only in Europe by 2033
Along with electrification, Volkswagen is focusing on making autonomous cars mainstream by 2030, something which Tesla is still working on
Volkswagen unveiled the much-awaited ID.Buzz electric van this year
The automaker received more than 10,000 orders for it and is nearly sold out