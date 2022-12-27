Will two-wheelers bring the ethanol revolution in India?

As Indian automakers are steadily stepping up their game in the EV segment, push for...
...cleaner fuel is also gaining attention
In a recently concluded Ethanol Technology Exhibition, TVS Motor CEO stated that flex fuel vehicles will be a reality soon
The TVS head shared that work on two-wheelers with flex fuel engines is already underway
TVS is aiming to produce at least one two-wheeler model with a flex fuel engine by 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been emphasizing on adoption of these vehicles for quite sometime now
Gadkari, not long ago, also asked banks to give loans at lower interest to those...
...who want to buy clean energy vehicles
The minister wants to phase out ICE vehicles in the next four to five years