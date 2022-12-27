Will two-wheelers bring the ethanol revolution in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2022

As Indian automakers are steadily stepping up their game in the EV segment, push for...

...cleaner fuel is also gaining attention

In a recently concluded Ethanol Technology Exhibition, TVS Motor CEO stated that flex fuel vehicles will be a reality soon  

The TVS head shared that work on two-wheelers with flex fuel engines is already underway 

TVS is aiming to produce at least one two-wheeler model with a flex fuel engine by 2024

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been emphasizing on adoption of these vehicles for quite sometime now 

Gadkari, not long ago, also asked banks to give loans at lower interest to those...

...who want to buy clean energy vehicles

The minister wants to phase out ICE vehicles in the next four to five years
Know more about flex fuel vehicles
Click Here