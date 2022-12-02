Will the new KTM 890 Adventure be launched in India?

KTM has pulled the wraps off its latest iteration of the 890 Adventure with new looks and fresh technology

KTM says the new rugged 890 Adventure brings more capability to the ADV tourer

The styling remains largely unchanged with tweaks to make the model look sportier

The front and side fairing have been restyled to offer better wind protection

The KTM ADV gets a new alloy guard to protect the engine and fuel tank

It gets a lower stock height at 825 mm which can be further decreased to 800 mm

KTM says the ground clearance continues to remain high thanks to the positioning of the rear shock absorbers

It is powered by a 889 cc LC8c parallel twin engine, generating 103 bhp of power and 100 Nm of torque

The engine of the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The bike gets a new 5-inch TFT screen with bonded mineral glass
Could this be KTM’s ‘surprise’ entry at the India Bike Week?
