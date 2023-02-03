Will Maruti's EVs come with Toyota's technology? Know here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 03, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is finally venturing into the EV segment

To develop small electric vehicles, Suzuki is planning to borrow Toyota's EV technology 

Reports say these small EVs will land in India and the global market as well

Toyota has around five per cent stake at Suzuki 

Maruti, which showcased its concept EV at the Auto Expo 2023, is aiming to manufacture it in 2025

The automaker wants to sell at least 10,000 EVs a month  

The company, though shares, that its first EV model will not be a mass market product

The brand is also stressing on alternative fuel models along with EVs
