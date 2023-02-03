Will Maruti's EVs come with Toyota's technology? Know here

Maruti Suzuki is finally venturing into the EV segment
To develop small electric vehicles, Suzuki is planning to borrow Toyota's EV technology
Reports say these small EVs will land in India and the global market as well
Toyota has around five per cent stake at Suzuki
Maruti, which showcased its concept EV at the Auto Expo 2023, is aiming to manufacture it in 2025
The automaker wants to sell at least 10,000 EVs a month
The company, though shares, that its first EV model will not be a mass market product
The brand is also stressing on alternative fuel models along with EVs