Will Citroen bring this Nano-sized micro EV to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

Citroen had launched My Ami Buggy EV for leisure travelling

The 2-seater EV is ideal for short errands and costs less too

One can go as far as 70 kms on this micro EV on a single charge

That is almost as much as an average Indian drives in a day on an average within city limits

It draws power from a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack 

It can churn out 8 hp of power and has a top speed of 45 kmph

It isn't too small in size with over 2 metre in length and more than 1.50 metre in height

Shopping on your mind? This EV offers luggage space of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs

In Europe, it costs around $7,000, which is less than 6 lakh
Looking to buy any other Citroen car? Log on to HT Auto for more options
Click Here