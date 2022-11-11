Will Citroen bring this Nano-sized micro EV to India?

Citroen had launched My Ami Buggy EV for leisure travelling
The 2-seater EV is ideal for short errands and costs less too
One can go as far as 70 kms on this micro EV on a single charge
That is almost as much as an average Indian drives in a day on an average within city limits
It draws power from a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
It can churn out 8 hp of power and has a top speed of 45 kmph
It isn't too small in size with over 2 metre in length and more than 1.50 metre in height
Shopping on your mind? This EV offers luggage space of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs
In Europe, it costs around $7,000, which is less than ₹6 lakh