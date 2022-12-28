Will buying a car in 2023 hurt more?

2022 may have had its share of challenges but economists predict more global gloom in 2023
Rising inflation, persisting Russia-Ukraine war and climate-linked disasters remain big concerns
Climbing cost of living in many countries in the world is a very real worry
Consumer prices in the Group of 20 nations are expected to reach 8% in the fourth quarter
Careful spending may result in people moving back on plans of high-value purchases
In India, demand for cars has been robust but warning signs are on the horizon
Covid infections in China could once again jeopardise issue of parts' supply
Most manufacturers have already announced price hike from January 1 onwards