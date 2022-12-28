Will buying a car in 2023 hurt more?

Published Dec 28, 2022

2022 may have had its share of challenges but economists predict more global gloom in 2023

Rising inflation, persisting Russia-Ukraine war and climate-linked disasters remain big concerns

Climbing cost of living in many countries in the world is a very real worry

Consumer prices in the Group of 20 nations are expected to reach 8% in the fourth quarter

Careful spending may result in people moving back on plans of high-value purchases

In India, demand for cars has been robust but warning signs are on the horizon

Covid infections in China could once again jeopardise issue of parts' supply 

Most manufacturers have already announced price hike from January 1 onwards
