Will BSA Gold Star launch in India to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

BSA is testing Gold Star 650 on Indian roads
The test mules of the motorcycle has been spotted several times
As of now, the launch of the motorcycle is not official
Classic Legends brought back Yezdi and Jawa, BSA is also owned by them.
BSA Gold Star is powered by the Rotax 650 single-cylinder engine
It produces 45 hp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit
Gold Star 650 weighs 213 kg
Braking duties on the Gold Star 650 is done by a disc in the front as well as the rear