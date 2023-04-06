Will BSA Gold Star launch in India to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

Published Apr 06, 2023

BSA is testing Gold Star 650 on Indian roads

The test mules of the motorcycle has been spotted several times

As of now, the launch of the motorcycle is not official

Classic Legends brought back Yezdi and Jawa, BSA is also owned by them.

BSA Gold Star is powered by the Rotax 650 single-cylinder engine

It produces 45 hp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm

The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit

Gold Star 650 weighs 213 kg

Braking duties on the Gold Star 650 is done by a disc in the front as well as the rear
