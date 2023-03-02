Charging the EV battery to 100% may alleviate your range anxiety but it puts strain on different elements of the battery
This is applicable for any type of electric vehicles including cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks and three-wheelers too
Experts recommend to charge the EV battery to 80% rather than 100%
Also, the charge should not drop below 20%, as experts suggest
Charging an EV battery to 100% leads to a reduction in its total usable capacity
Overcharging EV battery can result anode and cathode's active material loss, reducing total surface that can attract and fix electrons
Overcharging is one of the key reasons behind battery degradation
The problem of overcharging an EV battery is very similar to the smartphone batteries
Following this tip can ensure a longer life for your electric vehicle's battery resulting in better value for money