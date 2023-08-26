Why you should buy a Maruti WagonR?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 26, 2023

Maruti WagonR is one of the most popular hatchback in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 30 lakh units of the WagonR

It is offered with a 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The gearbox on option are a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS

The 1.0-litre engine also comes with a CNG powertrain

Maruti WagonR offers great fuel efficiency.

WagonR is offered in four broad trims and nine variants.

The top-end variant also comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The AGS gearbox is very popular for people who want an affordable automatic hatchback.

WagonR is based on the Heartect platform which is shared with other Maruti Suzuki vehicles.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here