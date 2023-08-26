Why you should buy a Maruti WagonR?

Maruti WagonR is one of the most popular hatchback in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 30 lakh units of the WagonR
It is offered with a 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre petrol engine.
The gearbox on option are a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS
The 1.0-litre engine also comes with a CNG powertrain
Maruti WagonR offers great fuel efficiency.
WagonR is offered in four broad trims and nine variants.
The top-end variant also comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The AGS gearbox is very popular for people who want an affordable automatic hatchback.
WagonR is based on the Heartect platform which is shared with other Maruti Suzuki vehicles.