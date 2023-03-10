Why this Lamborghini SUV costs more than a luxury house in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Mar 10, 2023

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is for the elite among elites

Launched at 4.22 crore (before taxes) late 2022, the Urus Performante gets key performance upgrades over the 'conventional' Urus

While the Urus is priced at around 3.15 crore, the Urus Performante claims to do what it cannot

The Urus Performante is lighter and more aerodynamic

Measuring over five meters and weighing over 2 tonnes, the Urus Performante is still a manageable SUV on regular roads

It gets two drive modes for regular roads - Strada and Sport. There is a third - Corsa - for the track

But unlike Urus, the Performante also gets a Rally drive mode that helps it kick up a dust storm

The Urus Performante hits the dirt track with extreme precision and confidence
To watch the Lamborghini Urus Performante get downright dirty...
