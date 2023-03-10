Why this Lamborghini SUV costs more than a luxury house in India?

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is for the elite among elites
Launched at ₹4.22 crore (before taxes) late 2022, the Urus Performante gets key performance upgrades over the 'conventional' Urus
While the Urus is priced at around ₹3.15 crore, the Urus Performante claims to do what it cannot
The Urus Performante is lighter and more aerodynamic
Measuring over five meters and weighing over 2 tonnes, the Urus Performante is still a manageable SUV on regular roads
It gets two drive modes for regular roads - Strada and Sport. There is a third - Corsa - for the track
But unlike Urus, the Performante also gets a Rally drive mode that helps it kick up a dust storm
The Urus Performante hits the dirt track with extreme precision and confidence