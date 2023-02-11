Why this electric SUV was sold for 1 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra auctioned a special edition of the XUV400 electric SUV
The SUV was sold at five times the amount than its usual cost of ₹20 lakh
What is so special about this special edition electric SUV from Mahindra?
This SUV was co-designed by Mahindra's Chief Designer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu
Rimzim Dadu inspired the blue body colour and dual-tone copper roof
The one-off version of the SUV comes wiith piano black finishing
It also has premium black leather seats and seat belt cover inspired by Dadu
It even has this special copper branded armrest in the backseat
The electric SUV was bought at a whopping ₹one crore through an online auction