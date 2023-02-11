Why this electric SUV was sold for 1 crore

Published Feb 11, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra auctioned a special edition of the XUV400 electric SUV

The SUV was sold at five times the amount than its usual cost of 20 lakh

What is so special about this special edition electric SUV from Mahindra?

This SUV was co-designed by  Mahindra's Chief Designer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim Dadu inspired the blue body colour and dual-tone copper roof

The one-off version of the SUV comes wiith piano black finishing

It also has premium black leather seats and seat belt cover inspired by Dadu

It even has this special copper branded armrest in the backseat

The electric SUV was bought at a whopping one crore through an online auction
