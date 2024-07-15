Why this electric SUV in India has been recalled in thousands

Kia India has recalled 1,138 units of the EV6 electric SUV
The recalled EV6 are manufactured between 2022 and 2024 and part of a larger global recall earlier this year
The recall was necessary due to a defect in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU)
The defect could have affected the performance of the 12-volt auxiliary battery
The role of the ICCU in Kia EV6 is to enable the car’s charging
Any damage to the ICCU could lead to discharge of power in the EV and inability to recharge it
Kia has assured that it is taking steps to update the software of the charging control unit
The Kia EV6 recall comes weeks after Hyundai issued a similar recall for the Ioniq 5 EV
Kia has notified the EV6 customers to get their EVs checked at the nearest workshop free of cost