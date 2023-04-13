Why this Chinese EV giant is the biggest threat to Tesla's global dominance

Tesla is the global leader when it comes to electric vehicles - production as well as sales
Rivals like Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford and GM are playing hard to catch up
But the biggest challenge to Tesla could well come from Chinese EV giant BYD
The BYD group has underlined ambitious plans of overtaking Tesla as world's leading EV maker in terms of sales volumes in 2023
Estimates suggest BYD may well be on path to selling 1.75 million units in 2023, just a tad less than Tesla's objective of 1.8 million units
BYD is a leading player in China, the world's biggest auto and EV market
But interestingly, it has no plans yet of entering the US market. Exports, therefore, will have to be key
Exports in 2022 only accounted for 3% of total volumes fr BYD - this is a challenge